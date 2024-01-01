$10,899+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Jeep Cherokee
North ( 4x4 AWD - 4 CYLINDRES )
2016 Jeep Cherokee
North ( 4x4 AWD - 4 CYLINDRES )
Location
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
450-963-8888
$10,899
+ taxes & licensing
Used
183,000KM
VIN 1C4PJMCB9GW110746
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gris
- Interior Colour Gris foncé
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3176003-KD
- Mileage 183,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Jeep Cherokee AWD 4x4 NORTH
4 CYLINDRES
Automatique
183 000 KM
Groupe Électrique Complet
4x4 4WD AWD
4 CYLINDRES
TRÈS PROPRE
TRÈS BIEN ENTRETENU
PLUS DE 1200 AUTOS VENDUS EN 2023
Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides
http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Jeep-Cherokee-2016-id10875870.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888
Autos BB
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
2016 Jeep Cherokee