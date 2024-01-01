Menu
<p>2016 Jeep Cherokee AWD 4x4 NORTH 4 CYLINDRES Automatique 183 000 KM Groupe Électrique Complet 4x4 4WD AWD 4 CYLINDRES TRÈS PROPRE TRÈS BIEN ENTRETENU PLUS DE 1200 AUTOS VENDUS EN 2023 Garantie Prolongée Disponible. 5280 Des Laurentides</p> <a href=http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Jeep-Cherokee-2016-id10875870.html>http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Jeep-Cherokee-2016-id10875870.html</a>

2016 Jeep Cherokee

183,000 KM

Details

$10,899

+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Cherokee

North ( 4x4 AWD - 4 CYLINDRES )

2016 Jeep Cherokee

North ( 4x4 AWD - 4 CYLINDRES )

Location

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

$10,899

+ taxes & licensing

Used
183,000KM
VIN 1C4PJMCB9GW110746

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gris
  • Interior Colour Gris foncé
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3176003-KD
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Jeep Cherokee AWD 4x4 NORTH
4 CYLINDRES
Automatique
183 000 KM

Groupe Électrique Complet
4x4 4WD AWD
4 CYLINDRES

TRÈS PROPRE
TRÈS BIEN ENTRETENU

PLUS DE 1200 AUTOS VENDUS EN 2023

Garantie Prolongée Disponible.
5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Jeep-Cherokee-2016-id10875870.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Laval
H7K2J8 450-963-8888

Autos BB

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-XXXX

450-963-8888

$10,899

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

2016 Jeep Cherokee