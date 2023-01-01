$11,999+ tax & licensing
2016 Jeep Patriot
Sport Altitude II 4 portes 4RM
Location
5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8
152,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10381614
- Stock #: 3172013-KZ
- VIN: 1C4NJRAB1GD775515
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Noir
- Interior Colour Noir
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
2016 Jeep Patriot Sport Altitude II
Automatique Automatic
152 000 KM
4x4 AWD 4WD - MAGS - CUIR
Roule comme Neuf
Très Propre
Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax
Plusieurs Pièces Récentes
Membre AMVOQ.
Ouvert 7 jours.
http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Jeep-Patriot-2016-id9916914.html
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
