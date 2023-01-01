Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Jeep Patriot

152,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Autos BB

450-963-8888

Contact Seller
2016 Jeep Patriot

2016 Jeep Patriot

Sport Altitude II 4 portes 4RM

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Jeep Patriot

Sport Altitude II 4 portes 4RM

Location

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

450-963-8888

  1. 10381614
  2. 10381614
  3. 10381614
  4. 10381614
Contact Seller

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
152,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10381614
  • Stock #: 3172013-KZ
  • VIN: 1C4NJRAB1GD775515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Noir
  • Interior Colour Noir
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3172013-KZ
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Jeep Patriot Sport Altitude II
Automatique Automatic
152 000 KM

4x4 AWD 4WD - MAGS - CUIR

Roule comme Neuf
Très Propre

Aucun Accident au Dossier Carproof Carfax
Plusieurs Pièces Récentes

450-963-8888.
Membre AMVOQ.
Ouvert 7 jours.
5280 Des Laurentides


http://www.autosbb.com/occasion/Jeep-Patriot-2016-id9916914.html

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Laval
H7K2J8. 450 963-8888.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autos BB

2016 Jeep Patriot Sp...
 152,000 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2009 Volvo S40 Berli...
 204,000 KM
$4,599 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Rogue
195,000 KM
$6,299 + tax & lic

Email Autos BB

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autos BB

Autos BB

5280 Boulevard des Laurentides, Laval, QC H7K 2J8

Call Dealer

450-963-XXXX

(click to show)

450-963-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory