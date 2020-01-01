Menu
2016 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

2016 Jeep Patriot

SPORT

Location

Chomedey Hyundai

2480, Boul. Curé-Labelle, Laval, QC H7T 1R1

450-682-6000

$12,989

+ taxes & licensing

  • 33,800KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4414221
  • Stock #: e10827a
  • VIN: 1C4NJPABXGD763044
Exterior Colour
Rouge
Interior Colour
Noir
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
OUVERT 7 JOURS! OSEZ COMPAREZ! CHOMEDEY HYUNDAI EST LE #1 AU QUEBEC POUR LA VENTE DE VEHICULES D' OCCASIONS.

Chomedey hyundai vous offre des vehicules sur internet depuis 2001, ce qui en fait le premier et le plus important liquidateur de d'automobile en ligne au Québec. Vous pouvez compter sur notre personnel qualifié et notre expertise unique.

Chaque année, vous êtes plus de 2500 clientsà nous faire confiance. L'immense pouvoir d'achat qui en découle nous permet de vous faire profiter chaque jour de la meilleure offre, 100% garantie ! Plan de proctection mécanique disponible, informez-vous : Plan 1 ans/20 000km, 2 ans/40 000km ou 3 ans/60 000km. Les meilleurs prix en ville! Basé sur approbation du financement.Le prix de vente réel et les taux de financement peuvent varier.

Aucun cas de crédit refusé. Financement 1ière, 2ième et 3ième chance. Crédit risqué, faillite ou nouveaux arrivants.


Additional Features
  • Freins ABS
  • Lecteur CD
  • Tapis protecteurs
  • Antipatinage
  • Essuie-glaces intermittents
  • Contactez-nous pour plus de details!
  • Régulateur de vitesse
  • Contrôle de stabilité
  • Coussin gonflable conducteur
  • Coussins gonflables latéraux
  • Freins à disque
  • Direction assistée
  • Lecteur MP3
  • Sièges baquets
  • Volant ajustable
  • Tout équipé
  • Coussins gonflables arrière pour la tête
  • Système de surveillance de la pression des pneus
  • Verrous de sécurité pour enfants

