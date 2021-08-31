Menu
2016 Kia Rio

66,471 KM

Details Description Features

$10,494

+ tax & licensing
$10,494

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2016 Kia Rio

2016 Kia Rio

SX Cuir - Sièges et volant chauffants- Climatiseur

2016 Kia Rio

SX Cuir - Sièges et volant chauffants- Climatiseur

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$10,494

+ taxes & licensing

66,471KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7595209
  • Stock #: 3242112k
  • VIN: KNADN5A32G6558378

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aurora Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,471 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Leather Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start
Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

