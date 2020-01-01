Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Kia Soul

EV Luxury ÉLECTRIQUE NAVIGATION - A/C - CUIR

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Soul

EV Luxury ÉLECTRIQUE NAVIGATION - A/C - CUIR

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

  1. 4505379
  2. 4505379
  3. 4505379
  4. 4505379
  5. 4505379
  6. 4505379
  7. 4505379
  8. 4505379
  9. 4505379
  10. 4505379
  11. 4505379
  12. 4505379
  13. 4505379
  14. 4505379
  15. 4505379
  16. 4505379
  17. 4505379
  18. 4505379
  19. 4505379
  20. 4505379
  21. 4505379
  22. 4505379
  23. 4505379
  24. 4505379
  25. 4505379
  26. 4505379
  27. 4505379
  28. 4505379
  29. 4505379
  30. 4505379
Contact Seller

$17,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 70,628KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4505379
  • Stock #: 2907209
  • VIN: KNDJX3AE4G7011273
Interior Colour
Grey 2-Tone w/Blue Stitch
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Electric
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS , Fast and Accessible Financing ... KIA , SOUL EV ,  2016 ,  Automatic , Air Conditioning , Power Locks , Power Windows , Cruise Control , Back-Up Camera , Bluethoot , Heated and Cooling Seats , NAVIGATION 'GPS' , Heated Steering , Leather , Plug Quick Charge ...

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER DOORS
  • Power Mirror(s)
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Aux input
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Electric Mirrors
  • USB port
  • Keyless Start
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2015 BMW X1 XDrive28...
 75,594 KM
$16,994 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Sentra S...
 68,370 KM
$9,594 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Sentra S...
 54,410 KM
$10,994 + tax & lic
Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-866-985-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-985-1385

Send A Message