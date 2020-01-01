Menu
2016 Land Rover Discovery

87,556 KM

Details Description Features

$24,994

+ tax & licensing
$24,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

2016 Land Rover Discovery

2016 Land Rover Discovery

Sport SE AWD NAVIGATION - AIR CLIMATISÃ‰ - Cuir

2016 Land Rover Discovery

Sport SE AWD NAVIGATION - AIR CLIMATISÃ‰ - Cuir

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

$24,994

+ taxes & licensing

87,556KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6290604
  • Stock #: 3092902
  • VIN: SALCP2BG3GH576636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,556 KM

Vehicle Description

---- OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available!Â 

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Navigation System
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

