Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mazda CX-5

62,158 KM

Details Description Features

$13,894

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,894

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

GX - AUTOMATIQUE - NAVIGATION - CLIMATISEUR

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda CX-5

GX - AUTOMATIQUE - NAVIGATION - CLIMATISEUR

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 6873396
  2. 6873396
  3. 6873396
  4. 6873396
  5. 6873396
  6. 6873396
  7. 6873396
  8. 6873396
  9. 6873396
  10. 6873396
  11. 6873396
  12. 6873396
  13. 6873396
  14. 6873396
  15. 6873396
  16. 6873396
  17. 6873396
  18. 6873396
  19. 6873396
  20. 6873396
  21. 6873396
  22. 6873396
  23. 6873396
  24. 6873396
  25. 6873396
  26. 6873396
  27. 6873396
  28. 6873396
Contact Seller

$13,894

+ taxes & licensing

62,158KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6873396
  • Stock #: 3133202A
  • VIN: JM3KE2BE3G0758589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,158 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start
Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2017 Chrysler Pacifi...
 98,963 KM
$27,994 + tax & lic
2013 Subaru Legacy 2...
 71,260 KM
$10,494 + tax & lic
2014 Mercedes-Benz C...
 61,901 KM
$17,994 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory