Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Mazda CX-5

93,171 KM

Details Description Features

$20,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2016 Mazda CX-5

2016 Mazda CX-5

GX AWD - Air Climatisé, Bluetooth, Cruise Control

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Mazda CX-5

GX AWD - Air Climatisé, Bluetooth, Cruise Control

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 8450661
  2. 8450661
  3. 8450661
  4. 8450661
  5. 8450661
  6. 8450661
  7. 8450661
  8. 8450661
  9. 8450661
  10. 8450661
  11. 8450661
  12. 8450661
  13. 8450661
  14. 8450661
  15. 8450661
  16. 8450661
  17. 8450661
  18. 8450661
  19. 8450661
  20. 8450661
  21. 8450661
  22. 8450661
  23. 8450661
  24. 8450661
  25. 8450661
  26. 8450661
  27. 8450661
  28. 8450661
  29. 8450661
Contact Seller

$20,994

+ taxes & licensing

93,171KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8450661
  • Stock #: 3380111
  • VIN: JM3KE4BY0G0844643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,171 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, AWD, ELECTRIC DOORS, ALLOY WHEELS

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Onboard Computer
Sirius Radio
Electric Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 43,428 KM
$23,294 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Elantra...
 28,457 KM
$27,494 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Pathfind...
 74,614 KM
$28,994 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory