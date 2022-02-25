2016 Mazda CX-5

$20,994 + taxes & licensing 9 3 , 1 7 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8450661

8450661 Stock #: 3380111

3380111 VIN: JM3KE4BY0G0844643

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour CRYSTAL WHITE PEARL

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 93,171 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio XM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features Onboard Computer Sirius Radio Electric Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.