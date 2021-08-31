2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

$27,994 + taxes & licensing 7 2 , 6 0 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8046109

8046109 Stock #: 3336012

3336012 VIN: WDCTG4GB4GJ258057

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Calcite White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 72,603 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Rearview Camera Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Keyless Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Bluetooth Exterior Alloy Wheels Seating Leather Interior Electric Seats Split Rear Seats Rear-Folding Seats Comfort Climate Control Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features FULLY EQUIPPED Aux input Electric Mirrors USB port Driver Electric Seat Passenger Electric Seat Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.