2016 Mercedes-Benz GLA

72,603 KM

$27,994

GLA 250 4MATIC - NAVIGATION - CAMERA DE RECUL

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Calcite White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 72,603 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, BACK-UP CAMERA,LEATHER INTERIOR & SEATS, ELECTRIC SEATS, HEATED SEATS, NAVIGATION

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Split Rear Seats
Rear-Folding Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat
Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

