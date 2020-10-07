Menu
2016 MINI Cooper

56,107 KM

$14,494

+ tax & licensing
$14,494

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

2016 MINI Cooper

2016 MINI Cooper

toit rigide Automatique - Toit Ouvrant - A/C - CUIR

2016 MINI Cooper

toit rigide Automatique - Toit Ouvrant - A/C - CUIR

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

$14,494

+ taxes & licensing

56,107KM
Used
  • VIN: WMWXP5C53G3B15215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 56,107 KM

Vehicle Description

---- OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

