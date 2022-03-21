Menu
2016 Nissan Altima

114,239 KM

$16,994

+ tax & licensing
$16,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2016 Nissan Altima

2016 Nissan Altima

S - Caméra Recul, Sièges Chauffants, Bluetooth

2016 Nissan Altima

S - Caméra Recul, Sièges Chauffants, Bluetooth

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$16,994

+ taxes & licensing

114,239KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8661460
  • Stock #: 3395711F
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP1GN370160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,239 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, ELECTRIC DOORS, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, AUX & USB INPUT, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED STEERING WHEEL

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Rearview Camera
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

