Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Nissan Juke

SV AWD Automatique - A/C - Sièges Chauffants

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Juke

SV AWD Automatique - A/C - Sièges Chauffants

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

  1. 4434540
  2. 4434540
  3. 4434540
  4. 4434540
  5. 4434540
  6. 4434540
  7. 4434540
  8. 4434540
  9. 4434540
  10. 4434540
  11. 4434540
  12. 4434540
  13. 4434540
  14. 4434540
  15. 4434540
  16. 4434540
  17. 4434540
  18. 4434540
  19. 4434540
  20. 4434540
  21. 4434540
  22. 4434540
  23. 4434540
  24. 4434540
  25. 4434540
  26. 4434540
  27. 4434540
  28. 4434540
  29. 4434540
Contact Seller

$14,794

+ taxes & licensing

  • 77,858KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4434540
  • Stock #: 2899006
  • VIN: JN8AF5MV3GT650699
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS , Fast and Accessible Financing ... NISSAN , JUKE ,  2016 , Automatic , Air Conditioning , Power Locks , Power Windows , Cruise Control , Back-Up Camera , Heated Seats  ...

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER DOORS
  • Power Mirror(s)
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Aux input
  • Electric Mirrors
  • USB port
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2018 Hyundai KONA Es...
 16,658 KM
$22,994 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Tucson ...
 51,713 KM
$19,894 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Forte SX NA...
 99,872 KM
$10,994 + tax & lic
Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-866-985-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-985-1385

Send A Message