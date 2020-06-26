Menu
Account
Sign In
$14,494

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Leaf

2016 Nissan Leaf

ELECTRIQUE S AIR CLIMATISÉ - Caméra de Recul

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Leaf

ELECTRIQUE S AIR CLIMATISÉ - Caméra de Recul

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

  1. 5268218
  2. 5268218
  3. 5268218
  4. 5268218
  5. 5268218
  6. 5268218
  7. 5268218
  8. 5268218
  9. 5268218
  10. 5268218
  11. 5268218
  12. 5268218
  13. 5268218
  14. 5268218
  15. 5268218
  16. 5268218
  17. 5268218
  18. 5268218
  19. 5268218
  20. 5268218
  21. 5268218
  22. 5268218
  23. 5268218
  24. 5268218
  25. 5268218
  26. 5268218
  27. 5268218
  28. 5268218
  29. 5268218
  30. 5268218
  31. 5268218
  32. 5268218
  33. 5268218
Contact Seller

$14,494

+ taxes & licensing

  • 41,810KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5268218
  • Stock #: 2997102
  • VIN: 1N4AZ0CP5GC301204
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Electric
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS , Fast and Accessible Financing ... NISSAN , LEAF Electric , Automatic , 2016 ,  Air Conditioning , Power Locks , Power Windows , Cruise Control , Heated Seats , Back-Up Camera  ...                      

WOW! CUSTOMER RATING US 4.2/5 STARS ON GOOGLE !

Carfax Report available, the car is inspected in 55 points, report available on the spot.

1st, 2nd, 3rd chance credit 100% approved... Delivery in less than 24 hours.

Online Purchase… Shop from the comfort of your home.

Reserved your test drive the same day.

Mechanical Service Center on site Open to everyone !

Expert in car financing. We are Canada’s leader in specialized credit.

You Want to sell Your Car? We will buy it at the best price.

Over 325 premium pre-owned vehicles.

WE HAVE THE CAR YOU NEED !

Visit autodurocher.com or come to meet us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9, 
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER DOORS
  • Power Mirror(s)
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Aux input
  • Electric Mirrors
  • USB port
  • Keyless Start
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2016 Audi Q3 Komfort...
 79,275 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Patriot 75...
 89,231 KM
$16,994 + tax & lic
2017 Audi A4 Progres...
 59,458 KM
$25,994 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-866-985-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-985-1385

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory