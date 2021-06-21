Menu
2016 Nissan Leaf

36,044 KM

$13,994

+ tax & licensing
$13,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2016 Nissan Leaf

2016 Nissan Leaf

ÉLECTRIQUE AUTOMATIQUE Sièges chauffants

2016 Nissan Leaf

ÉLECTRIQUE AUTOMATIQUE Sièges chauffants

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$13,994

+ taxes & licensing

36,044KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7487676
  • Stock #: 3265511
  • VIN: 1N4AZ0CP6GC310865

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3265511
  • Mileage 36,044 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rearview Camera
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start
Rear-Window Wiper

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

