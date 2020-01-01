Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Nissan Maxima

SR NAVIGATION - A/C -Sièges Chauffants et Ventilés

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Maxima

SR NAVIGATION - A/C -Sièges Chauffants et Ventilés

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

  1. 4434531
  2. 4434531
  3. 4434531
  4. 4434531
  5. 4434531
  6. 4434531
  7. 4434531
  8. 4434531
  9. 4434531
  10. 4434531
  11. 4434531
  12. 4434531
  13. 4434531
  14. 4434531
  15. 4434531
  16. 4434531
  17. 4434531
  18. 4434531
  19. 4434531
  20. 4434531
  21. 4434531
  22. 4434531
  23. 4434531
  24. 4434531
  25. 4434531
  26. 4434531
  27. 4434531
  28. 4434531
  29. 4434531
Contact Seller

$18,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 85,545KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4434531
  • Stock #: 2895906
  • VIN: 1N4AA6APXGC413901
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS , Fast and Accessible Financing ... NISSAN , MAXIMA SR , 2016 , Automatic , Air Conditioning , Power locks , Power windows , Cruise Control , Back-Up Camera  ,  Heated and Cooling Seats , Navigation'GPS' , Heated Steering , Leather , Dead Angle detector  ...

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • POWER DOORS
  • Power Mirror(s)
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Electric Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • FULLY EQUIPPED
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Aux input
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Electric Mirrors
  • USB port
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2018 Hyundai KONA Es...
 16,658 KM
$22,994 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Tucson ...
 51,713 KM
$19,894 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Forte SX NA...
 99,872 KM
$10,994 + tax & lic
Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-866-985-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-985-1385

Send A Message