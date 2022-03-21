Menu
2016 Nissan Maxima

89,204 KM

$25,494

+ tax & licensing
Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

SV - Sièges en Cuir Chauffants, Navi, Caméra Recul

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

89,204KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8661493
  Stock #: 3417612
  VIN: 1N4AA6AP9GC411377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pearl White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3417612
  • Mileage 89,204 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, USB INPUT, CRUISE CONTROL, ELECTRIC DOORS, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, ELECTRIC HATCH, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, ELECTRIC SEATS, NAVIGATION, BACK-UP CAMERA, PUSH TO START

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
Rearview Camera
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

