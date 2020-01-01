Menu
2016 Nissan Micra

SV Automatique - AIR CLIMATISÉ - Groupe Électrique

2016 Nissan Micra

SV Automatique - AIR CLIMATISÉ - Groupe Électrique

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

$9,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 41,250KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4505367
  • Stock #: 2894106
  • VIN: 3N1CK3CP2GL252172
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS , Fast and Accessible Financing ... NISSAN , MICRA , 2016 , Automatic , ECONOMIC , Power Locks , Power Windows , AIR CONDITIONING ...

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • POWER DOORS
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Aux input
  • Electric Mirrors
  • USB port

