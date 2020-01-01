2016 Nissan Micra

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS , Fast and Accessible Financing ... NISSAN , MICRA , 2016 , Automatic , ECONOMIC , Power Locks , Power Windows , AIR CONDITIONING ...
- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
- Child Safety Locks
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- POWER DOORS
- Comfort
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Intermittent Wipers
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Automatic Headlights
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Exterior
- Media / Nav / Comm
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Bluetooth
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Windows
- Powertrain
- Additional Features
- Aux input
- Electric Mirrors
- USB port
