Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Murano

109,079 KM

Details Description Features

$23,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Murano

2016 Nissan Murano

Platinium - Toit Panoramique, Navigation

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Murano

Platinium - Toit Panoramique, Navigation

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 8620496
  2. 8620496
  3. 8620496
  4. 8620496
  5. 8620496
  6. 8620496
Contact Seller

$23,994

+ taxes & licensing

109,079KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8620496
  • Stock #: 3409012
  • VIN: 5N1AZ2MH3GN149131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gun Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3409012
  • Mileage 109,079 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, USB INPUT, CRUISE CONTROL, ELECTRIC DOORS, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, ELECTRIC HATCH, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, ELECTRIC SEATS, NAVIGATION, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, BACK-UP CAMERA, AIR CONDITIONNED SEATS, USB & AUX INPUT

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Keyless Start
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Heated Back Seats
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2016 RAM 1500 ST - A...
 44,600 KM
$30,994 + tax & lic
2014 Fiat 500 L Spor...
 77,915 KM
$14,994 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Grand Cher...
 86,082 KM
$33,994 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory