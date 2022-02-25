2016 Nissan Pathfinder

$28,994 + taxes & licensing 7 4 , 6 1 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8442288

8442288 Stock #: 3383511

3383511 VIN: 5N1AR2MM6GC619547

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Almond/Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Stock # 3383511

Mileage 74,614 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Rearview Camera Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Keyless Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio XM Radio MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Xenon Headlights Seating Leather Interior Electric Seats Comfort Climate Control Dual Zone Climate Control Additional Features Onboard Computer Parking Assistance FULLY EQUIPPED Sirius Radio Sun Roof Electric Mirrors USB port Driver Electric Seat Passenger Electric Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.