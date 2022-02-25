Menu
2016 Nissan Pathfinder

74,614 KM

Details Description Features

$28,994

+ tax & licensing
$28,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinium AWD - Sièges & Volant en Cuir Chauffants

2016 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinium AWD - Sièges & Volant en Cuir Chauffants

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$28,994

+ taxes & licensing

74,614KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8442288
  Stock #: 3383511
  VIN: 5N1AR2MM6GC619547

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Pearl White
  Interior Colour Almond/Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Variable / CVT
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 7
  • Stock # 3383511
  Mileage 74,614 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, USB INPUT, CRUISE CONTROL, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, ELECTRIC SEATS, NAVIGATION, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, SUNROOF, AWD, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, ELECTRIC DOORS, ELECTRIC HATCH

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
Keyless Start
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
Onboard Computer
Parking Assistance
FULLY EQUIPPED
Sirius Radio
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Driver Electric Seat
Passenger Electric Seat

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

