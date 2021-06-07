Menu
2016 Nissan Rogue

95,898 KM

$14,994

+ tax & licensing
Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2016 Nissan Rogue

2016 Nissan Rogue

AWD AUTOMATIQUE - AIRE CLIMATISER - BLUETOOTH -

2016 Nissan Rogue

AWD AUTOMATIQUE - AIRE CLIMATISER - BLUETOOTH -

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

95,898KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7329446
  • Stock #: 3235612
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV6GC850393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 95,898 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Rearview Camera
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

