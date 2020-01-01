Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Nissan Sentra

SV TOIT OUVRANT - A/C - Sièges Chauffants

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Sentra

SV TOIT OUVRANT - A/C - Sièges Chauffants

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

  1. 4434552
  2. 4434552
  3. 4434552
  4. 4434552
  5. 4434552
  6. 4434552
  7. 4434552
  8. 4434552
  9. 4434552
  10. 4434552
  11. 4434552
  12. 4434552
  13. 4434552
  14. 4434552
  15. 4434552
  16. 4434552
  17. 4434552
  18. 4434552
  19. 4434552
  20. 4434552
  21. 4434552
  22. 4434552
  23. 4434552
  24. 4434552
  25. 4434552
  26. 4434552
  27. 4434552
Contact Seller

$11,294

+ taxes & licensing

  • 83,153KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4434552
  • Stock #: 2896406
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP2GL671432
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS , Fast and Accessible Financing ... NISSAN ,SENTRA , 2016 , Automatic , Air Conditioning , Power locks , Power windows , Cruise Control , Back-Up Camera , Heated Seats , Sunroof ...

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER DOORS
  • Power Mirror(s)
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Aux input
  • Sun Roof
  • Electric Mirrors
  • USB port
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2015 Nissan Sentra S...
 59,470 KM
$11,894 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Sentra S...
 83,153 KM
$11,294 + tax & lic
2017 Infiniti QX50 3...
 91,194 KM
$21,994 + tax & lic
Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-866-985-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-985-1385

Send A Message