2016 Nissan Sentra

55,909 KM

$9,994

+ tax & licensing
Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

S AIR CLIMATISÉ - Groupe Électrique

S AIR CLIMATISÉ - Groupe Électrique

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

55,909KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6194082
  • Stock #: 3111802
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP1GL665685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,909 KM

Vehicle Description

---- OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Engine Immobilizer
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Auto Durocher

Call Dealer

1-866-985-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-985-1385

