2016 Nissan Sentra

47,443 KM

Details Description Features

$10,994

+ tax & licensing
$10,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2016 Nissan Sentra

2016 Nissan Sentra

AUTOMATIQUE - SIÈGES CHAUFFANT - AIR CLIMATISER -

2016 Nissan Sentra

AUTOMATIQUE - SIÈGES CHAUFFANT - AIR CLIMATISER -

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$10,994

+ taxes & licensing

47,443KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7346861
  • Stock #: 3239015
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP6GL643066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,443 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Alloy Wheels
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

