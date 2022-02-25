2016 Nissan Sentra

$17,994 + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8330358

8330358 Stock #: 3365311

3365311 VIN: 3N1AB7AP4GL651098

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red Alert

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 32,000 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Onboard Computer FULLY EQUIPPED Sun Roof Electric Mirrors USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.