2016 Nissan Sentra

32,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,994

+ tax & licensing
$17,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2016 Nissan Sentra

2016 Nissan Sentra

SV - Air Climatisé, Caméra de Recul, Bluetooth

2016 Nissan Sentra

SV - Air Climatisé, Caméra de Recul, Bluetooth

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$17,994

+ taxes & licensing

32,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8330358
  • Stock #: 3365311
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP4GL651098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red Alert
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, BACK-UP CAMERA, ELECTRIC HATCH, ELECTRIC DOORS, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, PUSH TO START 

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Rearview Camera
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

