Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Nissan Sentra

95,955 KM

Details Description Features

$13,394

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,394

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2016 Nissan Sentra

2016 Nissan Sentra

S Manuelle - Air Climatisé, Caméra de Recul, USB

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Nissan Sentra

S Manuelle - Air Climatisé, Caméra de Recul, USB

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 8607683
  2. 8607683
  3. 8607683
  4. 8607683
  5. 8607683
  6. 8607683
Contact Seller

$13,394

+ taxes & licensing

95,955KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8607683
  • Stock #: 3402512
  • VIN: 3N1AB7AP8GL644770

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3402512
  • Mileage 95,955 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, ELECTRIC DOORS, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, BACK-UP CAMERA, USB INPUT

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Rearview Camera
Onboard Computer
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 105,667 KM
$24,994 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 116,522 KM
$15,994 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Mustang GT...
 73,627 KM
$44,994 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory