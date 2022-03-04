2016 Nissan Sentra

$13,394 + taxes & licensing 9 5 , 9 5 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8607683

8607683 Stock #: 3402512

3402512 VIN: 3N1AB7AP8GL644770

Vehicle Details Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 3402512

Mileage 95,955 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Onboard Computer Electric Mirrors USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.