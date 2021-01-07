Menu
2016 RAM 1500

140,334 KM

Details Description Features

$23,994

+ tax & licensing
Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

Tradesman 4X4 DIESEL AUTOMATIQUE - AIR CLIMATISÉ

Location

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

140,334KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6446524
  • Stock #: 3127706
  • VIN: 1C6RR7SM8GS320193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 140,334 KM

Vehicle Description

----

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Conventional Spare Tire

