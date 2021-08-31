2016 Subaru Forester

$22,794 + taxes & licensing 1 0 4 , 3 4 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7912938

7912938 Stock #: 3323012

3323012 VIN: JF2SJCHC6GH511456

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 3323012

Mileage 104,347 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Floor mats Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio XM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Exterior Xenon Headlights Comfort Climate Control Safety Rearview Camera Seating Electric Seats Additional Features Onboard Computer FULLY EQUIPPED Aux input Sirius Radio Sun Roof Electric Mirrors Rear Heating USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.