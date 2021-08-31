Menu
2016 Subaru Forester

104,347 KM

Details Description Features

$22,794

+ tax & licensing
$22,794

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2016 Subaru Forester

2016 Subaru Forester

Sièges Chauffants - Toit Panoramique

2016 Subaru Forester

Sièges Chauffants - Toit Panoramique

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$22,794

+ taxes & licensing

104,347KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7912938
  • Stock #: 3323012
  • VIN: JF2SJCHC6GH511456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Silica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3323012
  • Mileage 104,347 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, HEATED ELECTRIC SEATS, BACK-UP CAMERA, AUX & USB INPUT, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, ELECTRIC AUTOMATIC HATCH, BLUETOOTH

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Floor mats
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Xenon Headlights
Climate Control
Rearview Camera
Electric Seats
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
Rear Heating
USB port

