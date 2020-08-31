Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota RAV4

69,281 KM

Details Description Features

$17,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota RAV4

2016 Toyota RAV4

LE Automatique - AIR CLIMATISÉ - Caméra de Recul

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota RAV4

LE Automatique - AIR CLIMATISÉ - Caméra de Recul

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

  1. 5816637
  2. 5816637
  3. 5816637
  4. 5816637
  5. 5816637
  6. 5816637
  7. 5816637
  8. 5816637
  9. 5816637
  10. 5816637
  11. 5816637
  12. 5816637
  13. 5816637
  14. 5816637
  15. 5816637
  16. 5816637
  17. 5816637
  18. 5816637
  19. 5816637
  20. 5816637
  21. 5816637
  22. 5816637
  23. 5816637
  24. 5816637
  25. 5816637
  26. 5816637
  27. 5816637
  28. 5816637
  29. 5816637
  30. 5816637
  31. 5816637
  32. 5816637
  33. 5816637
Contact Seller

$17,994

+ taxes & licensing

69,281KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5816637
  • Stock #: 3070002
  • VIN: 2T3ZFREV2GW241269

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 69,281 KM

Vehicle Description

---- OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2017 Nissan Qashqai ...
 41,713 KM
$16,494 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Sentra S...
 63,570 KM
$14,494 + tax & lic
2019 Volkswagen Tigu...
 39,691 KM
$24,994 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-866-985-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-985-1385

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory