Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Volkswagen Golf

Trendline Automatique - A/C - Sièges Chauffants

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volkswagen Golf

Trendline Automatique - A/C - Sièges Chauffants

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

  1. 4527120
  2. 4527120
  3. 4527120
  4. 4527120
  5. 4527120
  6. 4527120
  7. 4527120
  8. 4527120
  9. 4527120
  10. 4527120
  11. 4527120
  12. 4527120
  13. 4527120
  14. 4527120
  15. 4527120
  16. 4527120
  17. 4527120
  18. 4527120
  19. 4527120
  20. 4527120
  21. 4527120
  22. 4527120
  23. 4527120
  24. 4527120
  25. 4527120
  26. 4527120
Contact Seller

$12,494

+ taxes & licensing

  • 92,666KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4527120
  • Stock #: 2914908
  • VIN: 3VW217AU0GM030555
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS , Fast and Accessible Financing... Volkswagen , GOLF , 2016 , Automatic  , Air Conditioning , Power Locks , Power Windows , Cruise Control , Heated Seats , Back-Up Camera , Bluetooth , Mags  ...

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • POWER DOORS
  • Power Mirror(s)
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Aux input
  • Electric Mirrors
  • USB port
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2016 Lincoln MKC Pre...
 79,979 KM
$20,994 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Maxima S...
 28,878 KM
$23,994 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 44,797 KM
$17,494 + tax & lic
Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-866-985-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-985-1385

Send A Message