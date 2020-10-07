Menu
2016 Volkswagen Passat

47,917 KM

$15,394

+ tax & licensing
Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

Trendline + Automatique - A/C - Caméra de Recul

Location

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

47,917KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6010881
  • Stock #: 3095902
  • VIN: 1VWAS7A3XGC036266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,917 KM

Vehicle Description

---- OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

