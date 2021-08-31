Menu
2016 Volvo XC90

90,107 KM

Details Description Features

$38,994

+ tax & licensing
$38,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2016 Volvo XC90

2016 Volvo XC90

T6 AWD NAVIGATION - Cuir - Toit ouvrant

2016 Volvo XC90

T6 AWD NAVIGATION - Cuir - Toit ouvrant

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$38,994

+ taxes & licensing

90,107KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7793703
  Stock #: 3233115A
  VIN: YV4A22PL4G1014396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 90,107 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Rearview Camera
Navigation System
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start
Rear-Window Wiper

