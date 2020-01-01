Menu
2017 Audi A3

76,203 KM

$20,494

+ tax & licensing
$20,494

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

2017 Audi A3

2017 Audi A3

2.0T Komfort TOIT OUVRANT - A/C - SiÃ¨ges Chauffant

2017 Audi A3

2.0T Komfort TOIT OUVRANT - A/C - SiÃ¨ges Chauffant

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

$20,494

+ taxes & licensing

76,203KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6290586
  Stock #: 3098102
  VIN: WAUAUGFF7H1029298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 76,203 KM

Vehicle Description

---- OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available!Â 

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

