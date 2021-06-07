Menu
2017 BMW 2 Series

50,809 KM

Details

$26,994

+ tax & licensing
$26,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2017 BMW 2 Series

2017 BMW 2 Series

230i xDrive - Bluetooth - Caméra de Recul - Cuir

2017 BMW 2 Series

230i xDrive - Bluetooth - Caméra de Recul - Cuir

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$26,994

+ taxes & licensing

50,809KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7197884
  • Stock #: 3222311
  • VIN: WBA2H9C57HV642126

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 50,809 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Electric Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
FULLY EQUIPPED
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Requires Subscription

