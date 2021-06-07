Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 BMW 3 Series

62,468 KM

Details Description Features

$35,496

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$35,496

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2017 BMW 3 Series

2017 BMW 3 Series

340i xDrive-Navigation-Aide a la conduite-Mpkg

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW 3 Series

340i xDrive-Navigation-Aide a la conduite-Mpkg

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 7244570
  2. 7244570
  3. 7244570
  4. 7244570
  5. 7244570
  6. 7244570
  7. 7244570
  8. 7244570
  9. 7244570
  10. 7244570
  11. 7244570
  12. 7244570
  13. 7244570
  14. 7244570
  15. 7244570
  16. 7244570
  17. 7244570
  18. 7244570
  19. 7244570
  20. 7244570
  21. 7244570
  22. 7244570
  23. 7244570
  24. 7244570
  25. 7244570
  26. 7244570
  27. 7244570
  28. 7244570
  29. 7244570
  30. 7244570
  31. 7244570
  32. 7244570
  33. 7244570
Contact Seller

$35,496

+ taxes & licensing

62,468KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7244570
  • Stock #: 3229111
  • VIN: WBA8B7C53HK704087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,468 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Seat Memory
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Electric Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
FULLY EQUIPPED
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Led Headlights
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2016 Nissan Sentra S...
 63,016 KM
$12,494 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue SL...
 78,396 KM
$25,394 + tax & lic
2018 BMW X5 XDrive35...
 67,664 KM
$49,494 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory