2017 BMW X1

32,209 KM

Details

$26,994

+ tax & licensing
$26,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

2017 BMW X1

2017 BMW X1

XDrive28i AWD - TOIT OUVRANT - CUIR

2017 BMW X1

XDrive28i AWD - TOIT OUVRANT - CUIR

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

$26,994

+ taxes & licensing

32,209KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6297249
  • Stock #: 3125202
  • VIN: WBXHT3C33H5F74890

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 32,209 KM

Vehicle Description

---- OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Interior
Seat Memory
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Electric Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Rear-Window Wiper
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

