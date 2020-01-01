2017 BMW X1

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks POWER DOORS Power Mirror(s) Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Remote Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Mirror Memory Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats Leather Interior Seat Memory HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Electric Seats Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Aux input Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Sun Roof Electric Mirrors USB port Keyless Start Knee Air Bag HD Radio Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling Rear-Window Wiper Requires Subscription

