Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Buick Encore

55,225 KM

Details Description Features

$18,694

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,694

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2017 Buick Encore

2017 Buick Encore

ESSENCE AUTOMATIQUE AWD - Sièges chauffants -

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Buick Encore

ESSENCE AUTOMATIQUE AWD - Sièges chauffants -

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 7375478
  2. 7375478
  3. 7375478
  4. 7375478
  5. 7375478
  6. 7375478
  7. 7375478
  8. 7375478
  9. 7375478
  10. 7375478
  11. 7375478
  12. 7375478
  13. 7375478
  14. 7375478
  15. 7375478
  16. 7375478
  17. 7375478
  18. 7375478
  19. 7375478
  20. 7375478
  21. 7375478
  22. 7375478
  23. 7375478
  24. 7375478
  25. 7375478
Contact Seller

$18,694

+ taxes & licensing

55,225KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7375478
  • Stock #: 3249712
  • VIN: KL4CJGSM1HB161146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,225 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Leather Interior
Electric Seats
Remote Keyless Entry
Rearview Camera
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2017 Nissan Sentra S...
 25,268 KM
$13,494 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Murano S...
 23,101 KM
$27,994 + tax & lic
2017 Audi A4 KOMFORT...
 47,798 KM
$25,994 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory