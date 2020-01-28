2017 Chevrolet Cruze

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS , Fast and Accessible Financing ... CHEVROLET , CRUZE , 2018 , Automatic , Power Locks , Power Windows , Bluetooth , Air Conditioning , Heated Seats , Back-Up Camera ...

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Rear Head Air Bag

Rearview Camera

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

POWER DOORS

Power Mirror(s) Comfort Air Conditioning

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Intermittent Wipers

Remote Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Aux input

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Electric Mirrors

USB port

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

Smart Device Integration

Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.