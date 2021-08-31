Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

77,410 KM

Details Description Features

$37,994

+ tax & licensing
$37,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Z71 OFF ROAD 4X4 Sièges chauffants- Climatiseur

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Z71 OFF ROAD 4X4 Sièges chauffants- Climatiseur

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$37,994

+ taxes & licensing

77,410KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7595203
  Stock #: 3277111
  VIN: 3GCUKREC8HG467502

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 3277111
  • Mileage 77,410 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Electric Seats
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

