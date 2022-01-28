$23,994 + taxes & licensing 6 1 , 9 6 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8236362

8236362 Stock #: 3360915

3360915 VIN: 2C4RDGBG5HR853834

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Bright White

Interior Colour Light Greystone/Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Stock # 3360915

Mileage 61,962 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Remote Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Additional Features USB port Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.