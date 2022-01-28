Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

61,962 KM

Details Description Features

$23,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package AUTOMATIQUE - Climatiseur

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

Canada Value Package AUTOMATIQUE - Climatiseur

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 8236362
  2. 8236362
  3. 8236362
  4. 8236362
  5. 8236362
  6. 8236362
  7. 8236362
  8. 8236362
  9. 8236362
  10. 8236362
  11. 8236362
  12. 8236362
  13. 8236362
  14. 8236362
  15. 8236362
  16. 8236362
  17. 8236362
  18. 8236362
  19. 8236362
  20. 8236362
  21. 8236362
  22. 8236362
  23. 8236362
  24. 8236362
Contact Seller

$23,994

+ taxes & licensing

61,962KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8236362
  • Stock #: 3360915
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5HR853834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Light Greystone/Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 3360915
  • Mileage 61,962 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
AM/FM Radio
USB port
Rear-Window Wiper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2017 Ford Escape SE ...
 63,992 KM
$24,494 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 64,160 KM
$15,994 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-5 GX A...
 73,506 KM
$28,994 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory