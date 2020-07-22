Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Rearview Camera Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Liftgate POWER DOORS Power Mirror(s) Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Remote Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Leather Interior Seat Memory HEATED FRONT SEATS Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Xenon Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Navigation System Back-Up Camera FULLY EQUIPPED Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Aux input Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Sun Roof Electric Mirrors USB port Keyless Start Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Blind Spot Monitor WiFi Hotspot Cross-Traffic Alert Hands-Free Liftgate Smart Device Integration Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.