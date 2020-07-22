Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Ford Escape

80,025 KM

Details Description Features

$18,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$18,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium NAVIGATION - Toit Ouvrant - A/C - Cuir

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

Titanium NAVIGATION - Toit Ouvrant - A/C - Cuir

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

  1. 5699670
  2. 5699670
  3. 5699670
  4. 5699670
  5. 5699670
  6. 5699670
  7. 5699670
  8. 5699670
  9. 5699670
  10. 5699670
  11. 5699670
  12. 5699670
  13. 5699670
  14. 5699670
  15. 5699670
  16. 5699670
  17. 5699670
  18. 5699670
  19. 5699670
  20. 5699670
  21. 5699670
  22. 5699670
  23. 5699670
  24. 5699670
  25. 5699670
  26. 5699670
  27. 5699670
  28. 5699670
  29. 5699670
  30. 5699670
  31. 5699670
  32. 5699670
  33. 5699670
  34. 5699670
Contact Seller

$18,994

+ taxes & licensing

80,025KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5699670
  • Stock #: 3060301
  • VIN: 1FMCU0J92HUB24527

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,025 KM

Vehicle Description

---- OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Leather Interior
Seat Memory
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
FULLY EQUIPPED
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Aux input
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
WiFi Hotspot
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2017 Lincoln MKC Sel...
 57,509 KM
$23,694 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Sonic...
 74,103 KM
$7,994 + tax & lic
2017 Land Rover Evoq...
 39,578 KM
$36,994 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-866-985-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-985-1385

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory