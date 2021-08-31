Menu
2017 Ford Transit

36,486 KM

Details Description Features

$44,994

+ tax & licensing
$44,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2017 Ford Transit

2017 Ford Transit

Cargo Van 150

2017 Ford Transit

Cargo Van 150

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$44,994

+ taxes & licensing

36,486KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7974239
  • Stock #: 3328315
  • VIN: 1FTYE1ZM5HKA58525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 1
  • Mileage 36,486 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, BACK-UP CAMERA, AUX INPUT

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Climate Control
Dual Zone Climate Control
Rearview Camera
Onboard Computer
Aux input
HITCH
Electric Mirrors

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

