$17,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

2017 Ford Transit Connect

XLT AIR CLIMATISÉ - Groupe Électrique

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

$17,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 148,094KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5179454
  • Stock #: 2988101
  • VIN: NM0LS7F79H1324961
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
2
OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS , Fast and Accessible Financing ... FORD , TRANSIT CONNECT, XLT , 2017 , Automatic , Air Conditioning , Power Locks , Power Windows   ...

WOW! CUSTOMER RATING US 4.2/5 STARS ON GOOGLE !

Carfax Report available, the car is inspected in 199 points, report available on the spot.

1st, 2nd, 3rd chance credit 100% approved... Delivery in less than 24 hours.

Online Purchase… Shop from the comfort of your home.

Reserved your test drive the same day.

Mechanical Service Center on site Open to everyone !

Expert in car financing. We are Canada’s leader in specialized credit.

You Want to sell Your Car? We will buy it at the best price.

Over 325 premium pre-owned vehicles.

WE HAVE THE CAR YOU NEED !

Visit autodurocher.com or come to meet us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9, 
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • POWER DOORS
  • Power Mirror(s)
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Aux input
  • Electric Mirrors
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Driver Restriction Features

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

