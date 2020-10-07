Menu
2017 Honda Civic

62,839 KM

Details Description Features

$14,494

+ tax & licensing
$14,494

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

2017 Honda Civic

2017 Honda Civic

COUPE LX AIR CLIMATISÉ - Caméra de Recul

2017 Honda Civic

COUPE LX AIR CLIMATISÉ - Caméra de Recul

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

$14,494

+ taxes & licensing

62,839KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5938716
  • Stock #: 3047302A
  • VIN: 2HGFC4A50HH400782

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,839 KM

Vehicle Description

---- OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rearview Camera
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

