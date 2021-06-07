Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Honda CR-V

61,333 KM

Details Description Features

$20,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$20,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

Contact Seller
2017 Honda CR-V

2017 Honda CR-V

LX - AWD - Aide a la Conduite - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Honda CR-V

LX - AWD - Aide a la Conduite - Bluetooth

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

  1. 7244567
  2. 7244567
  3. 7244567
  4. 7244567
  5. 7244567
  6. 7244567
  7. 7244567
  8. 7244567
  9. 7244567
  10. 7244567
  11. 7244567
  12. 7244567
  13. 7244567
  14. 7244567
  15. 7244567
  16. 7244567
  17. 7244567
  18. 7244567
  19. 7244567
  20. 7244567
  21. 7244567
  22. 7244567
  23. 7244567
  24. 7244567
  25. 7244567
  26. 7244567
  27. 7244567
  28. 7244567
  29. 7244567
Contact Seller

$20,994

+ taxes & licensing

61,333KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7244567
  • Stock #: 3200512
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H26HH123775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 61,333 KM

Vehicle Description

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Adaptive Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Aux input
Telematics
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Rear-Window Wiper
Lane Keeping Assist
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2016 Nissan Sentra S...
 63,016 KM
$12,494 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Rogue SL...
 78,396 KM
$25,394 + tax & lic
2018 BMW X5 XDrive35...
 67,664 KM
$49,494 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-833 793-XXXX

(click to show)

1-833 793-1431

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory