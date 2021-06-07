2017 Honda CR-V

$20,994 + taxes & licensing 6 1 , 3 3 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7244567

7244567 Stock #: 3200512

3200512 VIN: 2HKRW2H26HH123775

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour "

Interior Colour "

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 61,333 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks POWER DOORS Power Mirror(s) Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Adaptive Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Remote Engine Start Floor mats Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Back-Up Camera Aux input Telematics Electric Mirrors USB port Lane Departure Warning Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear-Window Wiper Lane Keeping Assist Smart Device Integration Requires Subscription

