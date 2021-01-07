Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Hyundai Accent

115,908 KM

Details Description Features

$8,994

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

Contact Seller
2017 Hyundai Accent

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE AUTOMATIQUE - AIR CLIMATISÉ - TOIT OUVRANT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Hyundai Accent

SE AUTOMATIQUE - AIR CLIMATISÉ - TOIT OUVRANT

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-866-985-1385

  1. 6446530
  2. 6446530
  3. 6446530
  4. 6446530
  5. 6446530
  6. 6446530
  7. 6446530
  8. 6446530
  9. 6446530
  10. 6446530
  11. 6446530
  12. 6446530
  13. 6446530
  14. 6446530
  15. 6446530
  16. 6446530
  17. 6446530
  18. 6446530
  19. 6446530
  20. 6446530
  21. 6446530
  22. 6446530
  23. 6446530
  24. 6446530
  25. 6446530
  26. 6446530
Contact Seller

$8,994

+ taxes & licensing

115,908KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6446530
  • Stock #: 3097902A
  • VIN: KMHCT5AE9HU351260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 115,908 KM

Vehicle Description

----

OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available! 

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
POWER DOORS
Power Mirror(s)
Air Conditioning
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Engine Immobilizer
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Rear-Window Wiper
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Durocher

2017 Audi A3 2.0T Ko...
 97,500 KM
$20,494 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Trax ...
 62,029 KM
$11,994 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Versa No...
 39,000 KM
$10,994 + tax & lic

Email Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

Call Dealer

1-866-985-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-985-1385

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory