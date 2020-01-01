OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS , Fast and Accessible Financing ... HYUNDAI , ELANTRA , 2017 , AIR CONDITIONING , Automatic , Heated Seats , Power Locks , Power Windows , Steering Audio Control ...

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rearview Camera

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Comfort Air Conditioning

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel Convenience Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Floor mats

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

AM/FM Stereo

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

HEATED FRONT SEATS

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Steel Wheels Windows Rear Defrost Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers

USB port

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.