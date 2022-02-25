Menu
2017 Hyundai Elantra

114,378 KM

Details Description Features

$14,994

+ tax & licensing
$14,994

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2017 Hyundai Elantra

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL - Sièges & Volant Chauffant, Caméra de Recul

2017 Hyundai Elantra

GL - Sièges & Volant Chauffant, Caméra de Recul

Location

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$14,994

+ taxes & licensing

114,378KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8368977
  • Stock #: 3376211P
  • VIN: KMHD84LFXHU092347

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,378 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, BACK-UP CAMERA, ELECTRIC HATCH, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HEATED SEATS, ELECTRIC DOORS, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, BLIND SPOT DETECTION

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Navigation System
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
XM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rearview Camera
Onboard Computer
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Sirius Radio
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

