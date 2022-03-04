Menu
2017 Hyundai Tucson

122,441 KM

Details Description Features

$19,894

+ tax & licensing
Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

- Air Climatisé, Caméra Recul, Sièges Chauffants

Location

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

122,441KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8631944
  • Stock #: 3405812
  • VIN: KM8J23A44HU444743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour ASH BLACK
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,441 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

A/C, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, ELECTRIC DOORS, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, ELECTRIC MIRRORS, AUX & USB INPUT, BACK-UP CAMERA, HEATED SEATS

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Rearview Camera
Onboard Computer
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

