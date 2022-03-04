2017 Hyundai Tucson

$19,894 + taxes & licensing 1 2 2 , 4 4 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8631944

8631944 Stock #: 3405812

3405812 VIN: KM8J23A44HU444743

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour ASH BLACK

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 122,441 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows POWER DOORS Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Steering Wheel Audio Controls HEATED FRONT SEATS Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Safety Rearview Camera Additional Features Onboard Computer Aux input Electric Mirrors USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.