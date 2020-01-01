Menu
2017 Jaguar F-PACE

81,000 KM

$38,894

+ tax & licensing
Auto Durocher

1-866-985-1385

20d R-Sport Diesel AWD NAV Toit Ouvrant - A/C CUIR

Location

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

$38,894

+ taxes & licensing

81,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6290583
  • Stock #: 3071302
  • VIN: SADCL2BN9HA098240

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,000 KM

Vehicle Description

---- OPEN 7 DAYS / 5 NIGHTS - Visit AutoDurocher.com or Come Meet Us at 2160 boul. Dagenais O, Laval, H7L 5X9. Voted Best Price by AutoTrader.ca!

Quick Financing and Accessible for All Financial Situations. 1st, 2nd, 3rd Chance for Auto Credit with 99.99% Approval Rate! Carfax Report Available in Dealership. Online Purchase and Home Delivery available!Â 

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Rearview Camera
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Xenon Headlights
Leather Interior
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Navigation System
FULLY EQUIPPED
Aux input
Sun Roof
Electric Mirrors
USB port
Keyless Start

