2017 Kia Forte

$12,794 + taxes & licensing 8 0 , 8 8 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8561693

8561693 Stock #: 3397512P

3397512P VIN: 3KPFK4A76HE062481

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ultra Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 80,885 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Interior Tachometer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Additional Features Onboard Computer Aux input Electric Mirrors USB port

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.