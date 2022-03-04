Menu
2017 Kia Forte

80,885 KM

$12,794

+ tax & licensing
$12,794

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Durocher

1-833 793-1431

2017 Kia Forte

2017 Kia Forte

LX Manuelle - Bluetooth Vitres Électriques

2017 Kia Forte

LX Manuelle - Bluetooth Vitres Électriques

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

$12,794

+ taxes & licensing

80,885KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8561693
  Stock #: 3397512P
  VIN: 3KPFK4A76HE062481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ultra Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,885 KM

Vehicle Description

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE RESERVATION

BLUETOOTH, ELECTRIC WINDOWS, AUX & USB INPUT

No extra charge for delivery. Open 7 days/5 evenings. Possibility of buying online or in concession (fast, easy and secure). Financing available from 17 financial institutions. 99.9%* approved programs, $0* cash. Get the best rates on the market, thanks to our high loan volume. We take back your vehicle in trade, regardless of the make, model or year (car-truck-RV-snowmobile-ATV) superior value on the market. Shop for your next vehicle in the largest warehouse in Quebec. Recipients of the hebdo.net 2020-2021 best price trophy.

 Reserve your vehicle or get pre-approved*: 1-844-768-4999

*Certain conditions apply. Details at Entrepôt Auto Durocher.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Tachometer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Onboard Computer
Aux input
Electric Mirrors
USB port

Auto Durocher

Auto Durocher

2160 Boulevard Dagenais O, Laval, QC H7L 5X9

1-833 793-1431

